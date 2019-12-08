HOMELAND PARK, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a kerosene heater is to blame for an early morning house fire that lead to a man's death early Sunday morning.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina around 2 a.m. that crews were working to douse the flames at a home on Hill Street.
We eventually learned from the coroner's office that they had also started an investigation into the scene, and that they sent a coroner around 2:40 a.m.
Our photographer on scene confirmed the scene was still active around 2:40 a.m.
Later Sunday evening, the coroner's office identified 27-year-old Antwan Jermaine Hester as the victim of the fire, noting his home did not have electricity at the time and was heated by the kerosene heater.
The coroner's report says the fire broke out around 1:34 a.m., with Anderson County FD and Medshore EMS responding. Fire crews found Hester after dousing the flames, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hester died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the office.
The coroner's office says no foul play appears to be involved, but an autopsy will be performed Monday, December 9, to continue the investigation alongside the Anderson County FD's Arson Investigation Unit.
