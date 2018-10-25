Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said two people were killed Thursday morning when a sedan and a tractor trailer collided on Augusta Road near Bismark Drive
The accident happened around 7 a.m.
Troopers said a 1999 sedan crossed the center line and was struck by the oncoming tractor trailer.
The coroner said the crash happened after a wheel fell off the car.
"The vehicle then traveled across the south bound lanes, paved median, and into the northbound lane where it was struck by a tractor trailer," Deputy Coroner Kent Dill stated in a news release.
Both the driver and a passenger in the sedan were killed. Troopers said one of the victims was thrown the vehicle and another was entrapped.
The coroner identified the driver as Jason Alfonzo Moss, 33, and the passenger as Quentira Kennyatta Simpson, 27, both of Foothills Trail in Gray Court.
The 44-year-old truck driver was also taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
