GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office say two people have been killed in a collision on I-85 Saturday evening.
The office says they're on scene at Exit 51 in the southbound lanes of I-85.
Greenville police say the backup is happening between the exits for Pelham Road and Woodruff Road.
At this time, details surrounding the cause of the collision are unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. Alternate routes are advised.
