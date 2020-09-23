LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office said Wednesday a man has died after being hit by a car.
The coroner said 20-year-old Michael Bagwell of Laurens was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. Tuesday along Neely Ferry Road.
Bagwell died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
Laurens County deputies and Highway Patrol are investigating the collision.
MORE NEWS - Woman charged as accessory in North Carolina's child's death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.