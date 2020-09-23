GENERIC - Death investigation

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office said Wednesday a man has died after being hit by a car.

The coroner said 20-year-old Michael Bagwell of Laurens was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. Tuesday along Neely Ferry Road.

Bagwell died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

Laurens County deputies and Highway Patrol are investigating the collision.

