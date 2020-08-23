LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has died after a traffic accident near Laurens Sunday evening.
According to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Swygert Street near Stevens Street. The man who died was identified as 27-year-old Jeffrey Ravon Smith, Jr. of Laurens.
The office said Smith died of blunt force trauma and referred to South Carolina Highway Patrol for information regarding the collision.
We're reaching out to SCHP for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.