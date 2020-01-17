ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County coroner confirmed a death investigation is underway after a house fire in Anderson County.
The fire broke out in the 2300 block of Standridge Road Friday afternoon, according to Coroner Greg Shore.
Shore said two victims were found deceased after the fire.
Shore later said the victims were a man and woman in their 50s. The coroner was working to notify family members before releasing their names.
Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said the home was vacant and investigators do not know what the people were doing in the home when it burned.
Sutherland said the fire originated in a bathroom in the back of the house.
No word yet on what sparked the fire or causes of death.
