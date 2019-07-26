ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man is dead after the home he lived in caught fire Friday afternoon.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed their response to the 3400 block of Airline Drive. County dispatchers say the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. and that Anderson County fire crews were responding.
Coroner Greg Shore says 56-year-old Mark Steven Lowe was at home when the fire broke out. Shore says the fire apparently sparked as a result of Lowe smoking and bed while on home oxygen.
Shore says the house suffered extensive damage, noting crews saw flames shooting through the roof and left side of the house. He says firefighters found Lowe after dousing the flames.
Shore also notes Lowe's brother had left for Georgia earlier that day and was not at home when the fire broke out.
The investigation is ongoing, but Shore says there is no indication of foul play.
