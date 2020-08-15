JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Coroner William Holcombe confirmed Saturday one person has died after a wreck involving a dirt bike.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the wreck happened on Sonoco Road at Blue Ridge Road around 9:30 a.m.
Troopers and the coroner are investigating the crash.
We later learned from the coroner's office the man who died was 22-year-old Stanley "Tre" Clowney III of Union. According to a report from the coroner, Clowney was driving off-road on a Honda CFR 250 dirt bike toward SC Highway 18 when the collision happened.
SCHP says Clowney was driving on private party off of Sonoco Road when he hit a guide wire. He was thrown off the dirt bike and was not wearing a helmet, suffering fatal injuries.
