BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says a Blacksburg man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a truck.
The coroner says Jimmy Dean Williams was pushing a moped on S. Charleston Street around 9:50 p.m. when Williams was hit by a pickup truck traveling north. Williams was walking on the white line of the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The office says the truck driver was not hurt. An autopsy will be performed on Williams to aid in the investigation.
