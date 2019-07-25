GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner said a 50-year-old man was found dead after being hit by a train early Wednesday morning.
The coroner said Bradley Ryan Brinkerhoff of Hillhouse Street in Greenville was found dead around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the tracks on South Washington Avenue at Hill Street.
An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine a cause and manner of death, the coroner said.
