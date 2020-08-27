PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner said a 41-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday morning along Augusta Road in southern Greenville County.
The coroner said Randall McRae, of McKelvey Road in Fountain Inn, was driving a vehicle that ran off the road and struck a tree.
McRae died at the scene around 6:40 a.m.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
