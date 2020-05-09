SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a man passed away after a collision in the city Saturday evening.
The office says 55-year-old Lothar Giesbertz was driving on Fernwood Drive around 7:15 p.m. when the collision happened. He was taken to the hospital, but passed away just nine minutes after the collision happened.
The collision is still under investigation by the City of Spartanburg Traffic Division, and a forensic exam is pending.
