IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County coroner says a man has died after a collision near Iva on Wednesday evening.
Details were limited as of writing, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracker indicates the collision unfolded around 8:30 p.m. on Wilson Creek Road, near the intersection with Sam Byrum Road.
According to the coroner's office, the collision involved an unidentified male and the car caught fire after the collision with a tree. Our photographer on scene notes the car involved is a four-door sedan.
We're working to get more details as quickly as possible. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
