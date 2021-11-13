CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has died after a crash involving two cars on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner's office, 62-year-old James Arthur Ridings died at Spartanburg Medical Center.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Nissan was traveling west on Old Mill Rd., and a Chevrolet sedan was traveling north on Battleground Road. Troopers say the Nissan attempted to enter onto Battleground Road from Old Metal Road resulting in the Nissan hitting the sedan.
According to the coroner, he was entrapped in the car until being freed by rescue personnel and airlifted to the Spartanburg Medical Center where he died in the emergency department at 6:33 p.m.
