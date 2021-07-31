CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has died after a crash in Gaffney that happened on Saturday, according to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office.
According to the Coroner Dennis Fowler, 34-year-old Thomas William Ross, Jr. was traveling south on a motorcycle on South Granard Street at 4:38 p.m. Ross hit a tractor-trailer rig north on the right side and was thrown from the motorcycle on impact, says Fowler. He mentions Ross was not wearing a helmet.
Fowler says Ross was taken to Cherokee Medical Center, but pronounced dead upon arrival.
He mentions that the driver of the truck was not injured.
