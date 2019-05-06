GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner said a 55-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday night.
The crash happened on West Cherokee Street just after 8:35 p.m.
The coroner said Dennis Ray Fowler of Mimosa Drive was traveling south on a 2005 Harley Davidson when a vehicle in front of him stopped and prepared to turn right into a driveway. Fowler drove around the right side of the vehicle and lost control.
The motorcycle hit the ground and Fowler was thrown from the bike. He died at the scene.
