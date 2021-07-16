GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office announces that a man died on Thursday after he fell through the roof of a vacant commercial building he was working on it.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans says that his office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to Furman Hall Road in reference to a fall.
Evans identified the victim as 46-year-old Wilson Manuel Castillo-Rosales from Spartanburg, SC.
Evans said in a press release, "Wilson Manuel Castillo-Rosales, a 46 year-old male, was working on the roof of a vacant commercial building when he fell through the roof at a height of approximately 30 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene."
Castillo-Rosales died from blunt force trauma due to the fall and his manner of death is an accident, according to the Coroner's Office.
The Coroner's Office says they are investigating the incident along with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
