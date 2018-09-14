GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has died after a tractor trailer and an SUV collided on Highway 11 Friday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 101.
Troopers said the crash happened shortly before noon.
The highway was blocked as troopers investigate and work to clear the scene.
The coroner said Austin Anthony Moore, 28, of North Tigerville Road, was driving the Jeep Cherokee that collided with the semi.
Troopers say Moore crossed the center line while driving north on Highway 11 and hit the tractor trailer, which was driving south.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:58 a.m.
The driver of the tractor was wearing a seat belt and not injured.
Charges are not being filed.
