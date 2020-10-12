GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one driver has died and a second was also taken to the hospital after a Monday morning wreck on Boiling Springs Road in the Greer area.
The coroner said two vehicles collided just before 9 a.m. and both drivers were taken to the hospital.
The coroner said one driver, 44-year-old Jason M. Cobb of Ambergate Drive in Greer, passed away at the hospital just after 10:30 a.m.
The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
The coroner said the second driver's injuries were not life-threatening.
Troopers are investigating the wreck.
