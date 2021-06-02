GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man has died after a collision that happened this afternoon in Taylors on Wade Hampton Blvd. and Elberta Street, says the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
According to the Coroner's Office, 22-year-old Robert MacFarlane Luce was riding a motorcycle traveling south on Wade Hampton Blvd, when an SUV traveling north on Wade Hampton attempted a left turn. The motorcycle hit the right side of the SUV, and Luce was pronounced dead at the scene, says the Coroner's Office.
They go on to say Luce's cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma.
The case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.
