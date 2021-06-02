Wade Hampton fatal crash

Officials respond to fatal crash on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors (FOX CAROLINA/ June 2). 

 FOX CAROLINA
Wade Hampton fatal crash

Officials respond to fatal crash on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors (FOX CAROLINA/ June 2). 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-  A man has died after a collision that happened this afternoon in Taylors on Wade Hampton Blvd. and Elberta Street, says the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

According to the Coroner's Office, 22-year-old Robert MacFarlane Luce was riding a motorcycle traveling south on Wade Hampton Blvd, when an SUV traveling north on Wade Hampton attempted a left turn. The motorcycle hit the right side of the SUV, and Luce was pronounced dead at the scene, says the Coroner's Office. 

They go on to say Luce's cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma. 

The case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office. 

MORE NEWS: SCHP investigating 18 wheeler collision with bicyclist

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.