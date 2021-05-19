ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man has died today after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on May 15.
According to the coroner's office, 44-year-old Michael Lee Thomason died at Prisma Health from multiple traumatic injuries.
The office says the accident happened on Highway 153 at 1:25 a.m. Thomason was riding a motorcycle and was hit in the rear by a 2008 Honda, says the coroner's office. They go on to say he was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville and passed away today at 4:05 p.m.
They say the driver of the Honda was cited as the contributor of the accident.
They also mention that they along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are conducting an investigation.
