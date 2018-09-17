SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Simpsonville police and firefighters responded to The Gun Shop on Main Street in Simpsonville Monday afternoon after a reported shooting.
The Gun Shop is a gun store and indoor firing range.
Justin Lee Campbell, a spokesman for the city of Simpsonville, said the shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. and appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.
The Greenville County Coroner said the man died from his injuries on Tuesday at the hospital.
His manner of death was ruled as a suicide.
The Gun Shop posted this statement on its Facebook page:
"All employees are safe. There has been an incident at the shop today where a person has suffered a self inflicted injury. In the interest of privacy, we can't release any more information at this time. Thank you Simpsonville for your prayers. The Lord is listening."
