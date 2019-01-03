PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a man has passed away following a work-related incident in Piedmont.
According to the office, 42-year-old William Stacy Taylor was working at Augusta Road Recycling on Thursday, operating a dump truck. He was injured when the tailgate of the truck reportedly fell and struck him.
He was then taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for surgery, but passed away shortly after 6 p.m.
The incident is still under investigation by the coroner's office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy will be performed Friday.
