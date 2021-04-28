LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people who refused to pull over for deputies later suffered from burn injuries after fuel spilled from a motorcycle.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, two deputies were parked near the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road when a motorcycle believed to be involved in an attempted traffic stop moments earlier drove up and stopped.
The sheriff's office said two suspects were assisted off the motorcycle when deputies made contact.
Deputies said the driver of the motorcycle was badly burned and flown to the Augusta Burn Center. The passenger suffered a burned foot.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office later released further details about what happened in an incident report.
According to the report, the driver of the motorcycle approached an intersection near Wasson Gin Rd. before slowing down directly in front of a sheriff's office patrol car.
The report says that the suspect, as well as a female passenger on the motorcycle, began to yell about deputies attempting to initiate a traffic stop. When a deputy attempted to shut off the engine of the motorcycle, the suspect slapped the deputy's hand away from the vehicle before eventually cutting off the bike, the report says.
According to the document, the suspect was advised that he was under arrest but refused to exit the bike. A deputy then removed the suspect from the vehicle and placed him on the ground, according to the report.
The report notes that the bike fell over while deputies were attempting to detain the suspect. A deputy then picked the vehicle back up and attempted to stand it up on its kick stand, the report says.
After the bike was stood back up, a deputy says that a puddle of gas was on the ground after the motorcycle's exhaust pipe fell off. The report says that the gasoline then ignited with the suspect. Deputies attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher and towels as Emergency Medical Services were dispatched.
EMS then took over medical care, according to the report.
On Wednesday, the coroner's office said the driver who was taken to the burn center passed away two days later. The driver was identified as 60-year-old Michael Henry Miller of Fountain Inn.
This case is still under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Gov. McMaster to sign Schools of Innovation bill in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.