ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's office said they are investigating an incident in which a man sustained a gunshot wound and died at the hospital.
According to the coroner, on Sunday, Anderson Co. deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting at 5:30 p.m. on Hillview Circle.
After the preliminary investigation, the coroner's office said three persons were in a vehicle on Hwy 29 while arguing. The driver pulled onto Hillview Circle. The occupants got out of the vehicle and the victim sustained a gunshot wound during the argument.
The coroner said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Coroner identified the victim as 48-year-old Paul Anthony Sheriff.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner said this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.
