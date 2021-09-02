ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened on Wednesday, September 1, according to the Anderson Coroner's Office.
The coroner says the crash happened at around 6:19 p.m. Wednesday on Pearman Dairy Road and Jackson Street in Anderson. They say the victim was treated by EMS personnel and taken to AnMed Health and then transferred to Prisma Health in Greenville.
The coroner identified the victim as 63-year-old Anthony Wade Frost. Frost was pronounced dead at 5:18 this morning due to multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after crash in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.