SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a man has died six days after a collision that sent him to the hospital.
According to the office, 24-year-old Marquise Jevontay Rochester of Pelzer was involved in a collision at the intersection of E. Main Street and N. Church Street at 11:20 p.m. on August 10. Rochester was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and remained in the hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, August 16.
The coroner's office continues to investigate along with Spartanburg PD's traffic division. Rochester's exact cause of death is pending a forensic examination and toxicology results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.