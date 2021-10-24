SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead days after a crash in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, 35-year-old Jacobo Angelo Monico Jr. passed away at 6:10 p.m. today after being taken to the hospital for treatment on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The coroner says Monico was involved in a car crash involving two cars at the intersection of McSwain Road and Jolly Road in Inman.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
