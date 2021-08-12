SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a man has died today following a car crash that happened last month.
According to the Coroner's Office, 28-year-old John Thomas Adams was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center today at 2:51 p.m. They say the crash happened near 203 Cedar Springs Road in Spartanburg on Tuesday, July 27.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
