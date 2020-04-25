ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner announced that a 35-year-old man passed away, and his passenger was sent to the hospital after their car veered off I-85 and struck a tree Friday night.
According to the coroner, Brian Scott Owens was traveling on I-85 northbound near mile marker 6 in the Townville area when it appears he lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Owens' unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries. His passenger was transported by EMS to AnMed Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Both the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
