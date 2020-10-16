ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man has died after being hit twice by cars while crossing a road Friday night.
According to coroner Charlie Boseman, 43-year-old Donnie James Petell and his girlfriend were trying to cross Clemson Boulevard when it happened. Petell's girlfriend said the couple was leaving the nearby QT gas station and were trying to cross the street to the Olive Garden restaurant. They were planning to call a taxi to take them home, but Boseman says around 9:50 p.m., Petell was struck.
Petell died on scene and was identified by his girlfriend. Boseman notes Petell's family has been notified.
Petell was a resident of Anderson County.
According to SCHP, the driver of a car traveling east on the boulevard swerved to avoid hitting Petell, but the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet pickup that was also traveling east swerved to hit the car, hitting Petell instead. After that, the driver of a 2014 Toyota traveling west on the road struck Petell as well.
