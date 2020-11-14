GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said they are investigating an incident in which a man sustained a gunshot wound and died at the hospital.
The coroner's office said they responded to Self Regional Healthcare early Saturday morning to investigate a gunshot wound incident that occurred at Highland Apartments off of Highway 25 South.
According to the coroner, 33-year-old Alan Durrell Wilson was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate.
More news: "Safety", film about Clemson legend Ray Ray McElrathbey, coming to Disney+ Dec. 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.