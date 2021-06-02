ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has died in the hospital days after a collision that happened on Hooper Drive in Anderson on May 27.
According to the Anderson County Coroner's Office, 60-year-old Melton Keith Nelms died at Prisma Health secondary to multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
The coroner's office says Nelms was hit by a vehicle while riding his scooter.
The investigation indicates that the decedent was traveling on Hooper Drive, when a 2012 Kia crossed-over the center line and hit Nelms in a head-on collision, says the coroner's office.
The coroner's officer goes on to say Nelms was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville and passed away this afternoon.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Anderson County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
