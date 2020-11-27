ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another injured following a deadly crash in Anderson County on Thursday night.
According to troopers, around 8:02 p.m. a 2004 Tundra pickup truck with four people was traveling west on Lake Road near Riley Road in West Pelzer when it traveled off the right side, struck a fence, and then struck a tree.
Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson said 21-year-old Charlton Pierce Williams was transported to the hospital where he died during surgery at 11:54 p.m. due to multiple traumatic injuries. Williams was the front seat passenger and was not wearing a seatbelt.
SCHP said one of the 18-year-old passengers in the rear seat was injured and transported to the hospital.
Troopers said the driver and other rear passenger were both not injured.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver, 18-year-old Justin Fowler, was charged with felony DUI with death and felony DUI resulting in bodily injury.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the deceased passenger.
More news: SCHP: Man charged with felony DUI after deadly three car collision on Paris Bridge Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.