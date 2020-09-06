HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C./SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a North Carolina man died in a South Carolina hospital after a collision this past week.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, 38-year-old Donald Mitchell Allen from Fletcher, N.C. was involved in an accident on September 1 near Clear Creek Road in Henderson County, around 6 p.m. Clevenger says Allen was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. However, Allen was pronounced brain dead on September 3. Allen's organs were donated, explaining the delay in reporting the death.
Clevenger says his office is involved because North Carolina medical examiners do not take jurisdiction even if the injury happens in their county.
We are reaching out to North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.
