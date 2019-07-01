Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner has identified a man killed in a stabbing incident Sunday afternoon and now, a death investigation is underway.
The coroner said deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the Belton Police Department, and Belton EMS, were called to Breazeale Street around 5:07 p.m. for a man who had been stabbed in the chest.
According to the coroner, the victim was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center and died during surgery at 9:49 p.m.
The victim was identified as 33-year-old Gene Brian Ledford of Belton.
At this time police are still trying to determine the exact location of where the stabbing occurred and under what circumstances.
The coroner's office says at this time the stabbing has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Anderson County Coroner are investigating.
