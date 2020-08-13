ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a man has died more than a month after suffering severe burns in a crash along I-85.
The crash happened on July 6 around 2:15 p.m. on I-85 South near mile marker 28.
A tractor trailer and other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Shore said Glenn Benzing was in one of the six vehicles involved in the wreck. Bensing's vehicle and one other caught fire.
Benzing, 64, of Easley was transported to the Augusta Burn Center by helicopter after the wreck.
Shore said Benzing died Wednesday while still in the hospital.
PREVIOUSLY - Overturned tractor trailer, car accident creates large traffic back-up on I-85 SB in Anderson County
