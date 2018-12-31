TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man has died two days after a collision near the intersection of two highways just south of Travelers Rest.
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, 33-year-old Billy-Joe Simpson was involved in a collision near the intersection of Highway 276 and Highway 25 on December 29. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS, but passed away Monday.
As of writing, the coroner has determined that he died of blunt force trauma related to the collision, and his death has been ruled accidental. A more in-depth autopsy is scheduled for January 2.
Details of the collision have thus far not been released.
