Union, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Coroner's office announced on Saturday that a man died a few weeks after a vehicle collision.
The coroner say the victim, DeMorris Davis from Union, passed away due to injuries sustained in the accident at Spartanburg Medical Center on April 30.
The coroner says Davis was involved in a collision on April 7,2021. The accident occurred on US Highway 176 in Union County according to the coroner.
The accident was investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
