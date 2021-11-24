ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office announced that one man died and two were injured from carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday morning.
Officials said emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Lowes on Highway 28 Bypass for reports that two adults and a child were unconscious inside a vehicle.
According to officials, the investigation showed that the two adults left the vehicle running while using illicit drugs. This allowed carbon monoxide to fill the car and expose all of the occupants.
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Christopher Alexander from Anderson.
Earlier today, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced that a deputy's efforts were what saved the unconscious baby.
We're told the deputy began CPR on the baby while another deputy drove them to AnMed Health. The hospital staff was notified and prepared to receive the baby when they arrived.
Coroner Greg Shore said in a statement, "Greg Shore, Coroner said “Thanks to the Quick Actions of ACSO Deputies” who arrived on scene and quickly removed the child from the vehicle, provided treatment and transported the child emergent to the hospital prior to EMS arrival, probably resulted in a child not dying from the carbon monoxide and illicit drug exposure. The child and mother have been admitted to the hospital for further treatment."
The Sheriff's Office said the woman in the car was also taken to the hospital for treatment. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said this investigation is still ongoing.
