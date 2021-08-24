GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man and his dog died after being hit by a train Tuesday near River Drive.
The Coroner identified the man as 43-year-old Andy Junior Coyle.
The Coroner says that Coyle was trying to save his dog from the oncoming train when both were hit and killed instantly.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday as part of the investigation, according to a release from the Coroner.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Coroner, SLED investigate death at home near Augusta Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.