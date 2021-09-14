OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office said that one man drowned at Lake Jocassee near Devils Fork State Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Oconee 911 communications said they recieved a call reporting a possible drowning at around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said they found the victim's vehicle backed down a boat ramp and still running. It appeared that the victim was preparing to load his boat onto a trailer after he returned from fishing.
Addis identified the victim as 85-year-old Wallace Edward Curtis from Pickens, SC. Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Addis.
It appears that the victim died due to drowning, according to Addis.
Curtis left home early on Tuesday morning, but family members became concerned when he never returned home, according to Addis. Family members called Curtis, and someone passing by the boat ramp heard the phone ringing and answered. The person told the family where the vehicle was and that a boat was drifting near the landing.
The family went to the landing and saw Curtis under the water. Oconee County Emergency Services personnel removed the victim from the water. They found him around 20 yards from the boat ramp, according to Addis.
Earlier, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said officers were responding to a reported drowning at Devils Fork State Park.
