LONG CREEK, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Coroner said they are investigating a man’s death after he was found dead in a vehicle on Brasstown Road Monday afternoon.
Coroner Karl Addis said he was dispatched to the area just after 1 p.m.
A minor car wreck occurred involving a car that ran off the edge of the road and into a shallow ditch. Addis said a 36-year-old Greenville man was discovered dead inside the vehicle.
“This office is investigating this death as a probable drug overdose,” Addis said.
Foul play is not suspected.
Addis said he is still working to find and notify the man’s family before releasing his name.
