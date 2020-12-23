TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner's Office says it has identified the body of a man who died after a collision near Travelers Rest, but says it appears the crash happened several days ago.
The coroner identified the man as 46-year-old David Patrick Campbell of Traveler's Rest. Campbell's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death is classified as an accident, according to the coroner.
The scene of the investigation along Keeler Mill Road and New McElhaney Road began around 3 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. When we contacted the coroner's office to check on the scene, the office confirmed they were on scene and that there was one confirmed death at the time.
The coroner's office later confirmed the crash involved a man riding a motorcycle, noting he appeared to have ran off of Keeler Mill Road and struck at least one tree in the wooded area. But the coroner's report noted one important detail: the fatal crash is estimated to have unfolded three days prior, on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.