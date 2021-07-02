CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a pick-up truck, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.
Michael Eugene Martin, 60, was found dead in a 1995 Chevrolet pick-up truck at the Pick Hill Access area on Ninety-Nine Island Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to Coroner Dennis Fowler.
Fowler said two people who went to the recreational area found the truck still running with Martin inside.
The truck had run down a slight embankment but stopped short of going into the water by a tree, according to Fowler.
There are no signs of foul play or significant damage to the truck.
Fowler said that Martin most likely suffered from a medical issue before the accident.
Martin was last seen by family member around 9 a.m. Friday.
