GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's says a man found dead inside his home along Loop Street in Greenville has been ruled a homicide.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 28-year-old Demarcus Anerio Martin from Greenville.
Evans said in a statement, "Demarcus Anerio Martin was found dead inside his residence located at 15 Loop Street in Greenville by his family members. It appears that he was involved in an altercation with one or more individuals."
According to Evans, an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, November 6.
Yesterday, deputies confirmed that at about 4:45 p.m. they received a call about a man that was found deceased.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the situation.
