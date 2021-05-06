ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to an overnight fatal shooting in a local club's parking lot.
According to dispatch, the call came in at approximately 12:21 a.m. for reports of a shooting along Abbeville Highway. EMS and the coroner's office were then called on scene.
Coroner Boseman said one male victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner's office has not identified the victim at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.
MORE NEWS: Breakthrough covid cases increases in SC, health officials say rare occurrence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.