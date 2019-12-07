GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a man found dead near a Greer business Saturday evening was found under a vehicle that had previously been lifted.
The office tells FOX Carolina the investigation began on the 1500 block of Locust Hill Road around 7 p.m. A later release from the office added more details, indicating the vehicle he was found under was originally lifted.
The coroner's office will perform an autopsy on Monday, December 9, to determine the manner and cause of death.
Greenville County deputies later confirmed the body was found near Whitey's Auto Auction. CID investigators have taken the case.
