SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a pedestrian hit by a car passed away in the hospital days later.
The crash happened on Sunday at the intersection of West Saint John Street and North Forest Street, according to the coroner. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by EMS.
The coroner said Charles Edward Henson, 58, of Greer sadly passed away Tuesday in the hospital.
