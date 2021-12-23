WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- A 39-year-old Westminster man died in a shooting on Thursday, according to a release from the Oconee County Coroner's Office.
The incident happened at around 4:00 p.m. near Breezewood Drive, the coroner says.
The victim was transported to the hospital but died shortly after, the release confirmed. He was later identified as Shaun D. Vaughn, 40, of Westminster.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the coroner.
A person of interest has been detained, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
It is believed that an altercation happened between the victim and person of interest, deputies say.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
